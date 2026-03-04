Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,951 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 107,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 115,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,328 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,080,000 after buying an additional 15,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $215.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.41. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $303.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.46. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third?party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

