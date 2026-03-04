Legato Capital Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Beta Bionics, Inc. $BBNX

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Legato Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Beta Bionics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Beta Bionics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 203.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Beta Bionics during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Beta Bionics by 197.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Beta Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Lake Street Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Beta Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BBNX opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $513.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 5.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.43. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $32.12 million for the quarter. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 73.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%.

Beta Bionics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Beta Bionics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results showed an EPS beat (reported ($0.30) vs. consensus ($0.42)) and $32.1M revenue, which signals operational progress even though the company remains unprofitable. MarketBeat BBNX overview

Quarterly results showed an EPS beat (reported ($0.30) vs. consensus ($0.42)) and $32.1M revenue, which signals operational progress even though the company remains unprofitable. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest reporting appears inconsistent/erroneous in recent filings (values shown as 0 shares/NaN), so short?interest data is unreliable right now and not a confirmed driver of today’s move.

Short?interest reporting appears inconsistent/erroneous in recent filings (values shown as 0 shares/NaN), so short?interest data is unreliable right now and not a confirmed driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives sold stock on Mar 2–3 at an average price of $12.36 — a visible wave of insider selling that markets often interpret as a negative signal about near?term insider conviction. Coverage summary: several top managers reduced positions in small single?thousand share lots. TipRanks: Insider sales story

Multiple executives sold stock on Mar 2–3 at an average price of $12.36 — a visible wave of insider selling that markets often interpret as a negative signal about near?term insider conviction. Coverage summary: several top managers reduced positions in small single?thousand share lots. Negative Sentiment: Documented Form 4 sales (selected filings): CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,428 shares (~$17.65K) — SEC filing: Feider Form 4 ; Mike Mensinger sold 1,064 shares — SEC filing: Mensinger Form 4 ; Steven Jon Russell sold 1,026 shares — SEC filing: Russell Form 4 ; Mark Hopman sold 834 shares — SEC filing: Hopman Form 4

Documented Form 4 sales (selected filings): CFO Stephen Feider sold 1,428 shares (~$17.65K) — SEC filing: ; Mike Mensinger sold 1,064 shares — SEC filing: ; Steven Jon Russell sold 1,026 shares — SEC filing: ; Mark Hopman sold 834 shares — SEC filing: Negative Sentiment: Shareholder litigation outreach: Faruqi & Faruqi announced an investigation into potential claims on behalf of BBNX investors — this can increase legal risk and create additional selling pressure. GlobeNewswire: Faruqi & Faruqi notice

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Beta Bionics news, insider Mike Mensinger sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $66,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 80,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,635.20. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Feider sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 42,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,391.42. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,352 shares of company stock worth $941,569 in the last ninety days.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual?hormone modes.

Further Reading

