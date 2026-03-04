K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 5,000 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,241,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,059,000 after purchasing an additional 809,976 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Freedom Capital raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, HSBC set a $319.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.55.

Shares of JPM opened at $300.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.70. The firm has a market cap of $810.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $202.16 and a 1-year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $45.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

J.P. Morgan Asset Management hired Stephanie Davis as Head of Private Wealth Alternatives and added senior sales leadership—moves that expand fee-based private-wealth offerings and could lift asset-management revenue over time.

CEO Jamie Dimon urged that stablecoin issuers who pay interest should meet bank-like capital, liquidity and AML rules—policy pressure that could curb fintech competition and benefit regulated banks like JPM if enacted.

JPMorgan is pursuing a two-pronged growth strategy: accelerating branch expansion in underserved U.S. markets while stepping up AI investments to improve efficiency and risk controls—this mix targets both deposit growth and longer-term cost/efficiency gains.

JPMorgan bankers highlight AI's potential to transform credit markets and trading workflows, which could boost trading margins and cut costs if deployment scales as planned.

Dimon called the $5bn "debanking" lawsuit by former President Trump without merit but acknowledged the reputational sensitivity around account closures—limits legal risk but keeps regulatory/PR issues on investors' radars.

JPMorgan analysts warned of an "oil shock" scenario that could push crude toward $120/barrel and recommended European oil majors—this forecast implies greater market volatility (good for some trading revenues, riskier for consumer inflation).

The firm temporarily shifted U.S. staff in the Middle East to remote work amid Iran tensions—operational precaution with limited direct financial impact but highlights geopolitical risk exposure.

Dimon warned the next credit cycle could be "worse than normal" and flagged complacency in markets and potential inflation risks tied to Middle East conflict—comments increase investor concern about loan losses, reserves and market volatility.

JPMorgan is named in a new lawsuit from Tricolor noteholders alleging ignored audit red flags in ABS deals—ongoing litigation could mean legal exposure or reputational costs if it escalates.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,442,418.40. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,596 shares of company stock worth $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

