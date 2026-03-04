TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Position Boosted by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 258.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 546,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,275,000 after purchasing an additional 394,340 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 258,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after buying an additional 136,995 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,145,000 after buying an additional 86,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMDX. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TransMedics Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $166.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $148.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $156.00.

In other TransMedics Group news, CFO Gerardo Hernandez sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $128,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,235.68. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc is a medical device company headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, that specializes in advanced organ preservation and transport systems for transplantation. The company’s flagship technology, the Organ Care System (OCS), maintains donor organs in a near-physiologic, warm, beating state during transportation, with the aim of extending preservation times and improving post?transplant outcomes. TransMedics’ solutions address a critical need in transplantation by reducing ischemic injury and expanding the donor organ pool.

TransMedics currently markets two commercially available OCS platforms.

