Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Short Interest Up 21.2% in February

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,685,978 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the January 29th total of 8,813,216 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,248,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,248,699 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSNL. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Personalis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

Get Personalis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSNL

Personalis Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. Personalis has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The company has a market cap of $907.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 116.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Personalis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Personalis by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Personalis during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Personalis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Personalis by 406.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.