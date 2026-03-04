HealthWarehouse.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA) Short Interest Up 21.1% in February

HealthWarehouse.com Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,523 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 7,038 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 979 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

HealthWarehouse.com Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEWA opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. HealthWarehouse.com has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) operates as a U.S.-based online pharmacy offering prescription and over-the-counter medications directly to consumers. Licensed and regulated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and state boards of pharmacy, the company provides nationwide home delivery of a wide range of medications, including brand-name and generic prescriptions, specialty drugs, over-the-counter health and wellness products, pet medications, and medical supplies. HealthWarehouse.com leverages an in-house team of pharmacists and certified technicians to ensure accurate dispensing and to support patient counseling, refill reminders, and medication adherence programs.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, HealthWarehouse.com has focused on leveraging e-commerce technology to simplify the pharmacy experience.

