Pure Egy Minrls (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pure Egy Minrls (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.2608. Pure Egy Minrls shares last traded at $0.2343, with a volume of 77,518 shares.

Pure Egy Minrls Stock Up 7.5%

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19.

About Pure Egy Minrls

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on lithium brine resources essential for lithium-ion battery production. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Pure Energy concentrates its efforts on advancing the Clayton Valley South project in Nevada, a region known for its high-grade lithium deposits. The company’s primary business activity is the exploration, evaluation and development of its flagship brine project, targeting commercially viable lithium extraction for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets.

The Clayton Valley South project encompasses over 800 acres of permitted exploration acreage adjacent to established lithium producers.

