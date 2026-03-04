Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Emisphere Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMIS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and traded as high as $10.05. Emisphere Technologies shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1,035 shares traded.

Emisphere Technologies Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

About Emisphere Technologies

Emisphere Technologies, trading under the symbol EMIS on the OTC market, is a drug?delivery company specializing in proprietary technologies designed to enhance the oral absorption of therapeutic compounds. The company’s core innovation, the Eligen® carrier system, facilitates the transport of macromolecules—such as peptides, proteins and small molecules—across the intestinal lining, addressing a key barrier in orally administered therapies.

Over the years, Emisphere has established multiple collaborations and licensing agreements with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms to apply its Eligen platform across a range of therapeutic areas.

