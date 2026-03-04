BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 165.84 and traded as low as GBX 164. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares shares last traded at GBX 169, with a volume of 24,859 shares trading hands.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.98.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

We deliver energy products and services to our customers around the world, and we plan to do so increasingly in ways that we believe will help drive the transition to a lower carbon future.

We have operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa.

