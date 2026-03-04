Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.30 and traded as low as GBX 185. Midwich Group shares last traded at GBX 186.50, with a volume of 88,505 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.

Get Midwich Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Midwich Group

Midwich Group Trading Up 2.9%

Midwich Group Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £195.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 195.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 189.13.

(Get Free Report)

Bringing people together.

Midwich Group specialises in technology solutions that bring people together, to make society more efficient, more impactful and more exciting. Operating in 22 countries, the Group helps people connect and communicate, whether in state-of-the-art meeting rooms or on a festival main stage, audiovisual technology is all around, helping the world connect, communicate and experience wow moments.

Taking technology further.

The Group’s services range from product distribution to complex system design, focused marketing campaigns to flexible financing solutions, and showcase events to seed funding for startups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midwich Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midwich Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.