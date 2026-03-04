Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI Shares Purchased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,799 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $49,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Key Bath & Body Works News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bath & Body Works this week:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 1.8%

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.59. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.