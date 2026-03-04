Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 0.32% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $30,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 490.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 178.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $38.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FYBR shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.