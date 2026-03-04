Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires 48,243 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $35,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $237.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $308.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.70.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $193.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.22 and a 1-year high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Lia Dean sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.68, for a total transaction of $734,565.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,693,836.16. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 67,933 shares of company stock worth $14,363,897 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

