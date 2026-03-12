Brian Busse Sells 25,525 Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Busse sold 25,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $351,734.50. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 583,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,038,755.92. The trade was a 4.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Busse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Brian Busse sold 6,966 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $104,002.38.

On Friday, February 6th, Brian Busse sold 31,407 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $385,992.03.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Brian Busse sold 15,922 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $201,413.30.

On Friday, January 30th, Brian Busse sold 8,245 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $105,618.45.

On Friday, January 9th, Brian Busse sold 18,841 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $257,933.29.

Shares of ARLO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.50. 1,869,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,865. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $141.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.82%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arlo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARLO. Katamaran Capital LLP acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 168,248 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 121,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

