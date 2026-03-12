Kurtis Joseph Binder Sells 179,419 Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Stock

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 179,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $2,472,393.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 614,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,473,115.30. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kurtis Joseph Binder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 9,665 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $146,038.15.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 12,539 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $187,207.27.

On Friday, January 9th, Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 55,043 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $753,538.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,869,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,865. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.36 and a beta of 1.65. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $141.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arlo Technologies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arlo Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 406,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 90,970 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 171,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 23,068 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 244,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 830,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 292,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 215,343 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARLO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc (NYSE: ARLO) is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

