Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Director Richard Dalzell Sells 333 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) Director Richard Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.01, for a total value of $157,845.33. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,597,745.19. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $435.13. 3,541,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,111,088. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $603.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price target on Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $519.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $634.26.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and peer-outperformance — Intuit reported a solid Q4 (beat on revenue and EPS) and has been flagged among earnings outperformers in the finance/HR software group, giving fundamental support to the stock. Q4 Earnings Outperformers

Q4 results and peer-outperformance — Intuit reported a solid Q4 (beat on revenue and EPS) and has been flagged among earnings outperformers in the finance/HR software group, giving fundamental support to the stock. Positive Sentiment: Strategic AI partnership — Intuit and Anthropic announced a multi-year collaboration to build AI-driven financial agents using Intuit’s proprietary data and Anthropic’s Claude models; this could accelerate product differentiation and long-term revenue streams if successfully commercialized. Intuit, Anthropic Partner

Strategic AI partnership — Intuit and Anthropic announced a multi-year collaboration to build AI-driven financial agents using Intuit’s proprietary data and Anthropic’s Claude models; this could accelerate product differentiation and long-term revenue streams if successfully commercialized. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / influencer support — Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, and prominent TV commentary (Jim Cramer) reiterated confidence in the name, which can help stabilize demand for shares among retail and some institutional buyers. Rothschild Upgrade Cramer Remarks

Analyst / influencer support — Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, and prominent TV commentary (Jim Cramer) reiterated confidence in the name, which can help stabilize demand for shares among retail and some institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Increased attention and valuation reviews — Multiple outlets are running valuation pieces and “trending stock” writeups; these increase scrutiny and trading volume but don’t establish a clear direction by themselves. Assessing Valuation Zacks Trending

Increased attention and valuation reviews — Multiple outlets are running valuation pieces and “trending stock” writeups; these increase scrutiny and trading volume but don’t establish a clear direction by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Large recent drawdown and technical/structural concerns — Several analysts and commentators warn the stock has been materially derated (50%+ decline from highs), raising the risk of further downside amid AI uncertainty and valuation compression. Benzinga Structural Concerns

Large recent drawdown and technical/structural concerns — Several analysts and commentators warn the stock has been materially derated (50%+ decline from highs), raising the risk of further downside amid AI uncertainty and valuation compression. Negative Sentiment: Bearish outlooks on near-term risk/volatility — Opinion pieces caution that, despite healthy growth, Intuit faces valuation and execution uncertainty that could produce continued volatility and further multiple compression. Fool: How Much Further Could It Fall?

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,465,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,765,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,526,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

