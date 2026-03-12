Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) COO Sells $41,484.96 in Stock

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) COO John Addington Wilson sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $41,484.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 316,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,411.84. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Trading Down 21.9%

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 514,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,521. The firm has a market cap of $151.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.54. Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $4.94.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 73.90% and a negative net margin of 145.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Rapid Micro Biosystems this week:

RPID has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,143 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 46.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 965,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 355.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 200,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 156,234 shares in the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ: RPID) develops and commercializes automated microbial detection and contamination control solutions for the life sciences industry. Its flagship offering, the Growth Direct® System, leverages digital imaging and proprietary growth indicator plates to identify and count microorganisms more rapidly than traditional culture-based methods. The company’s technology platform is designed to streamline quality control workflows in pharmaceutical, biotechnology and vaccine manufacturing settings, helping clients reduce release times and improve operational efficiency.

In addition to the Growth Direct® System, Rapid Micro Biosystems offers an integrated suite of software and consumables that support automated data capture, analysis and reporting.

