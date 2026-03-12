Open Lending Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) executives used the company’s fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings call to emphasize a strategy centered on tighter underwriting standards, more disciplined pricing, and efforts to reduce volatility in profit share results, while introducing 2026 guidance for the first time since 2022.

Get alerts:

2025 results and fourth-quarter performance

Chief Executive Officer Jessica Buss said 2025 marked her first full year in the role, during which the company focused on stabilizing the business and positioning it for “durable growth.” She highlighted priorities including improving profitability, reducing profit share volatility, strengthening underwriting, and improving customer retention and execution.

For the full year, the company facilitatedand reported, resulting in. In the fourth quarter, Open Lending facilitated, generated, and delivered

Chief Financial Officer Massimo Monaco noted fourth-quarter certified loans declined versus the prior-year period (26,065 in Q4 2024), attributing the shortfall to a temporary conversion-rate headwind tied to pricing adjustments made in response to emerging credit trends. Management said select changes were rolled back in phases, completed by mid-January, and they do not expect ongoing disruptions from the issue.

Underwriting discipline and credit performance trends

Buss argued the company’s approach—maintaining tighter underwriting and appropriately pricing risk—was designed to support “disciplined, profitable growth” across credit cycles. She said Open Lending had already observed improved performance in its 2025 vintage compared with prior years. According to the company, over 60-day delinquency at 12 months on book for the 2025 vintage was approximately 200 basis points lower than both 2023 and 2024 vintages.

During the Q&A, Buss and Chief Underwriting Officer Matt Sather said the company was seeing favorable improvements across multiple delinquency measures, including 30-, 60-, and 90-day delinquency, and that they were “very comfortable” with current pricing.

Profit share mechanics, reduced volatility, and expense discipline

Monaco said fourth-quarter revenue benefited from minimal change-in-estimate (CIE) adjustments compared with the prior year. Total revenue for Q4 2025 was $19.3 million, compared to -$56.9 million in Q4 2024, when the company recorded a significant negative CIE adjustment. In Q4 2025, revenue included:

Program fee revenue: $10.9 million

$10.9 million Profit share revenue: $6.2 million

$6.2 million Claims, administration fees, and other revenue: $2.3 million

Monaco explained that profit share revenue reflects Open Lending’s share of expected earned premiums net of expected lifetime claims and program expenses. He also said the company has taken steps to reduce future CIE volatility by booking more conservative unit economics at the time of certification. Management said profit share unit economics for the 2025 vintage continue to be booked at an implied 72.5% loss ratio, with an expectation that vintages will ultimately perform closer to a mid-60% loss ratio.

For the full year 2025, Buss said profit share change in estimate had a $0.4 million positive impact to adjusted EBITDA, describing it as “non-volatile and flat.”

On expenses, Monaco reported fourth-quarter operating expenses of $13.9 million, down from $15.4 million in Q4 2024. Net income for Q4 2025 was $1.7 million, compared with a net loss of $144 million in Q4 2024.

Platform expansion: ApexOne Auto, Project Red Rocks, and OEM 3

Management highlighted several initiatives aimed at expanding the company beyond its core Lenders Protection Program (LPP) and improving decisioning and pricing capabilities.

Open Lending launched ApexOne Auto in the fourth quarter with two customers in the prime credit auto segment. Buss said the platform positions the company as a “full credit spectrum dynamic pricing auto solution,” operates on a subscription-based minimum volume model, and can route declined prime loans into the company’s LPP funnel. She added that applications from these customers and pilot partners were already in the “mid five figures,” and that the sales pipeline had more than doubled since launch.

The company also discussed Project Red Rocks, a real-time simulation engine being developed with a third-party modeling partner. Buss said the goal is to instantly assess the impact of proposed rate or credit box changes on volume, loss ratio, and profitability before implementation, which she said could help avoid future conversion headwinds. Management said the project was running on time and on budget, with components rolling out quarterly.

On the OEM front, Buss said OEM 3 continued to ramp “as planned,” with deployments underway in Southern California and Texas. She said early performance was in line with credit union loss ratios and management expects OEM 3 to contribute positively to channel mix and overall book quality in 2026. In the Q&A, Buss said OEM 1 and OEM 2 remained stable and flat.

2026 outlook, capital allocation, and other themes

Open Lending issued 2026 guidance calling for 100,000 to 110,000 certified loans for the full year, including 21,000 to 22,000 in the first quarter. The company also guided for adjusted EBITDA of $25 million to $29 million for 2026. Monaco said the midpoint of the certified loan outlook implies an 8% increase over 2025.

Buss said management expects growth to compound throughout 2026, with stronger results likely in the latter quarters. She also noted year-over-year comparisons for early 2026 are affected by the presence of “super thin files” and a higher level of credit builders in early 2025, which the company has since curtailed. The company said it has virtually eliminated exposure to super thin files after underwriting changes implemented in Q4 2024, and that credit builders represented about 6% of new certifications in 2025.

Monaco also outlined capital allocation actions taken in Q4, including a $50 million paydown of the senior secured term loan, which the company said is expected to reduce quarterly interest expense by approximately $575,000 based on projected interest rate curves. In addition, the company repurchased approximately 564,000 shares in the quarter for approximately $0.9 million, and said it had $20.1 million remaining under its repurchase authorization expiring in May 2026.

In response to questions about AI, Buss said the company uses AI in certain tools and processes and is incorporating it into Red Rocks development, while emphasizing the importance of proprietary data and machine learning models. Management also pointed to improving credit union conditions, citing a fourth-quarter 2025 loan-to-share ratio of 83.2% and saying credit unions are looking to grow—particularly in auto lending—while maintaining discipline.

When asked about free cash flow conversion in 2026, management said it does not provide free cash flow guidance. A company executive added that, based on current forecasts, free cash flow would be “relatively in line” with the adjusted EBITDA guidance, while cautioning that the timing of losses in the back book is difficult to predict.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation is a financial technology company specializing in risk analytics and automated loan decisioning for the automotive finance industry. Through its proprietary platform, Open Lending enables banks, credit unions and finance companies to enhance underwriting accuracy, manage risk more effectively and streamline the loan origination process. The company’s solutions leverage machine learning and big-data analytics to deliver credit-based pricing models that help lenders optimize portfolio performance and reduce losses.

The core offerings of Open Lending include an automated underwriting engine, risk-based pricing tools and performance analytics dashboards.

Further Reading