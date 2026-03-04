Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,413,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 255,787 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.22% of Coeur Mining worth $26,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coeur Mining by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDE. Wall Street Zen upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $674.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.