Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $22.89 Million Position in Sprott Inc. $SII

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 45.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,525 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.07% of Sprott worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott by 3.7% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,645,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,101 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 92,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SII. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sprott from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Sprott in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

SII stock opened at $159.43 on Wednesday. Sprott Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $167.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.11.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. Sprott had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Sprott Inc is a Toronto?based alternative asset manager specializing in precious metals, real assets and related investment vehicles. Founded in 1981 by Eric Sprott, the firm has built a reputation for offering physically backed bullion trusts, exchange?traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds and private managed accounts that provide exposure to gold, silver, platinum and other hard assets. Sprott’s product lineup also includes royalty and streaming strategies, which grant investors long?term participation in mining project cash flows without direct operational risk.

In addition to its flagship physical bullion trusts, Sprott offers actively managed equity portfolios that focus on companies engaged in the exploration, development and production of precious metals.

