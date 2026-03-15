Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by Ceeto Capital Group LLC

Ceeto Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 205.5% in the 3rd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $426.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $455.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $391.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.37%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Teyin M. Liu acquired 7,820 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,639,250.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 25,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,744,625. This represents a 43.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $345.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $275.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Phillip Securities raised Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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