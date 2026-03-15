Bridgefront Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Bridgefront Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 581,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $69,858,000 after buying an additional 35,249 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 399.8% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 32,487 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 172.9% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 105,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 67,040 shares in the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP bought a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,802,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $272.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.46. Western Digital Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. Western Digital had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 5.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a $306.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 30th. New Street Research set a $250.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.58.

Read Our Latest Report on WDC

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,630.14. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vidyadhara K. Gubbi sold 10,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.31, for a total value of $2,743,105.88. Following the sale, the insider owned 107,794 shares in the company, valued at $29,137,796.14. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,795 shares of company stock valued at $24,265,884 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Western Digital

Here are the key news stories impacting Western Digital this week:

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.