CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 19,857 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $12,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $76.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $84.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26. The company has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

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