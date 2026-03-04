Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4,322.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,304 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $15,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 167 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA opened at $201.22 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.24 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.70 and its 200 day moving average is $195.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.30.

In other news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $498,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,645,878.79. This trade represents a 4.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,671. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,589,823. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

