Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 4,360 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,570 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $47,518,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,473,838,000 after purchasing an additional 147,367 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,709.82. This trade represents a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064 over the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $148.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.44. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.66.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI backlog and cloud growth boost revenue visibility — reports show Oracle’s AI backlog surged, cloud revenue up ~34% y/y and roughly $4B in new AI deals that underpin fiscal?2027 growth expectations, supporting longer?term revenue trajectories. Article Title

AI backlog and cloud growth boost revenue visibility — reports show Oracle’s AI backlog surged, cloud revenue up ~34% y/y and roughly $4B in new AI deals that underpin fiscal?2027 growth expectations, supporting longer?term revenue trajectories. Positive Sentiment: Industry recognition for Financial Services unit — Oracle Financial Services ranked top vendor in the 2026 Chartis RiskTech100 report (leadership in AI and risk/AML categories), reinforcing competitive strength in regulated verticals. Article Title

Industry recognition for Financial Services unit — Oracle Financial Services ranked top vendor in the 2026 Chartis RiskTech100 report (leadership in AI and risk/AML categories), reinforcing competitive strength in regulated verticals. Positive Sentiment: Commercial momentum: F1/AI partnership — Oracle’s expanded work with Oracle Red Bull Racing to deliver cloud and AI solutions highlights enterprise demand and brand positioning in high?visibility AI deployments. Article Title

Commercial momentum: F1/AI partnership — Oracle’s expanded work with Oracle Red Bull Racing to deliver cloud and AI solutions highlights enterprise demand and brand positioning in high?visibility AI deployments. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings date set (catalyst) — Oracle will report Q3 FY2026 results on March 10 after the close and host a 4:00 p.m. webcast; results and commentary on AI deal conversion and capital spending will likely drive short?term moves. Article Title

Earnings date set (catalyst) — Oracle will report Q3 FY2026 results on March 10 after the close and host a 4:00 p.m. webcast; results and commentary on AI deal conversion and capital spending will likely drive short?term moves. Neutral Sentiment: Data center demand visible but financed off?balance — Applied Digital is marketing $2.15B of junk bonds to fund a 200MW facility leased to Oracle, showing demand for Oracle compute capacity but adding no direct Oracle capex visibility. Article Title

Data center demand visible but financed off?balance — Applied Digital is marketing $2.15B of junk bonds to fund a 200MW facility leased to Oracle, showing demand for Oracle compute capacity but adding no direct Oracle capex visibility. Negative Sentiment: Widespread securities?fraud lawsuits — Multiple firms have filed/class notices alleging Oracle misled investors about AI data?center capabilities and capex plans (class period June 12–Dec 16, 2025) and are soliciting lead plaintiffs before an April 6 deadline; this legal overhang increases litigation risk, potential settlements and short?term selling pressure. Article Title

Widespread securities?fraud lawsuits — Multiple firms have filed/class notices alleging Oracle misled investors about AI data?center capabilities and capex plans (class period June 12–Dec 16, 2025) and are soliciting lead plaintiffs before an April 6 deadline; this legal overhang increases litigation risk, potential settlements and short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Competitive/contract risks: Java and support alternatives — Azul’s win (customer cut Java licensing from Oracle) and third?party support wins (Rimini Street) highlight pockets of revenue pressure from customers reducing Oracle licensing/support spend. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Oracle from $368.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

