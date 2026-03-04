Legato Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,088 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after acquiring an additional 39,564 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Alamo Group by 3,140.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $184.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $156.29 and a one year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $373.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.18 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. CJS Securities upgraded Alamo Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Alamo Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alamo Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Closed acquisition and strong cash position — Alamo completed the purchase of Petersen Industries (grapple equipment for bulky-waste) in January and reported cash of ~$309.7M versus total debt of $205.7M, giving it a net cash position that supports M&A and operational flexibility. ALAMO GROUP ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS

Closed acquisition and strong cash position — Alamo completed the purchase of Petersen Industries (grapple equipment for bulky-waste) in January and reported cash of ~$309.7M versus total debt of $205.7M, giving it a net cash position that supports M&A and operational flexibility. Neutral Sentiment: Operational actions and full-year context — Management says 2025 was a transition year, highlighting manufacturing footprint optimization and a focus on long-term margin improvement; FY2025 sales were roughly flat vs. 2024 and adjusted EBITDA conversion to cash was strong. These are long-cycle positives but not immediate upside drivers. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Operational actions and full-year context — Management says 2025 was a transition year, highlighting manufacturing footprint optimization and a focus on long-term margin improvement; FY2025 sales were roughly flat vs. 2024 and adjusted EBITDA conversion to cash was strong. These are long-cycle positives but not immediate upside drivers. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed consensus — Q4 adjusted EPS came in at $1.70 vs. the $2.06 consensus and revenue was $373.7M vs. ~$405M expected. The topline and EPS shortfalls are the primary reason investors sold the stock. Alamo Group posts disappointing Q4 results

Q4 results missed consensus — Q4 adjusted EPS came in at $1.70 vs. the $2.06 consensus and revenue was $373.7M vs. ~$405M expected. The topline and EPS shortfalls are the primary reason investors sold the stock. Negative Sentiment: Year-over-year contraction in quarterly earnings and margin pressure — EPS declined vs. prior year ($2.39 a year ago) and adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 12.0% of sales, signaling margin compression that investors dislike in a capital goods company. Alamo Group Q4 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Year-over-year contraction in quarterly earnings and margin pressure — EPS declined vs. prior year ($2.39 a year ago) and adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter was 12.0% of sales, signaling margin compression that investors dislike in a capital goods company. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and technicals: heavier trading and downside vs. near-term moving averages — News outlets report the stock traded with higher volume after the print and moved below the 50-day average, amplifying the selloff as short-term technicals turned negative. Alamo Group earnings & market reaction

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

