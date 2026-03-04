Core Scientific, Inc. $CORZ Position Increased by Group One Trading LLC

Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,436 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Core Scientific worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,600,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,395 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP raised its stake in Core Scientific by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 7,994,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,460 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 26.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,466 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 1.8% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,290,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,791,000 after buying an additional 128,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,517,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,261,000 after buying an additional 1,225,351 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Core Scientific

Here are the key news stories impacting Core Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity — traders bought ~188,642 call options (?51% above normal call volume), signalling aggressive bullish positioning from some market participants.

Unusually large options activity — traders bought ~188,642 call options (?51% above normal call volume), signalling aggressive bullish positioning from some market participants. Positive Sentiment: Colocation revenue surge — management reported colocation revenue grew dramatically (reported +268% year-over-year), supporting the company’s transition from BTC mining toward AI/colocation demand. Core Scientific Colocation Revenue Surges 268% Amid Mixed Q4 Results

Colocation revenue surge — management reported colocation revenue grew dramatically (reported +268% year-over-year), supporting the company’s transition from BTC mining toward AI/colocation demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and high targets — Needham upgraded CORZ to Buy with a $23 target (~+50% implied upside), HC Wainwright reaffirmed Buy with $25, and Cantor Fitzgerald kept an Overweight with a $25 target; these actions reinforce a bullish analyst tone despite some target trims. Needham Upgrade

Analyst upgrades and high targets — Needham upgraded CORZ to Buy with a $23 target (~+50% implied upside), HC Wainwright reaffirmed Buy with $25, and Cantor Fitzgerald kept an Overweight with a $25 target; these actions reinforce a bullish analyst tone despite some target trims. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed quarter — CORZ reported $0.42 EPS (beat consensus) but revenue of $79.8M missed estimates (~$118M), so profitability signals improved while top-line momentum is weak; management emphasized progress on a 1.5 GW leasable pipeline. Business Wire: Q4 Results

Mixed quarter — CORZ reported $0.42 EPS (beat consensus) but revenue of $79.8M missed estimates (~$118M), so profitability signals improved while top-line momentum is weak; management emphasized progress on a 1.5 GW leasable pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Full disclosure and detail sources — earnings slide deck and call transcript are available for investors who want to dig into guidance, margin dynamics, and contract backlog. Earnings Presentation

Full disclosure and detail sources — earnings slide deck and call transcript are available for investors who want to dig into guidance, margin dynamics, and contract backlog. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and reported loss — some outlets highlight the Q4 revenue miss and a quarterly loss (Zacks coverage), raising near-term concern about top-line pacing while the company reinvests for AI/colocation growth. Zacks: Q4 Loss, Revenue Miss

Revenue miss and reported loss — some outlets highlight the Q4 revenue miss and a quarterly loss (Zacks coverage), raising near-term concern about top-line pacing while the company reinvests for AI/colocation growth. Negative Sentiment: Immediate market reaction — coverage notes CORZ shares slid after the report and as the company pushes a sizable infrastructure expansion (1.5 GW), highlighting investor worry about near-term cash burn and execution risk. Blockonomi: Stock Slides

Immediate market reaction — coverage notes CORZ shares slid after the report and as the company pushes a sizable infrastructure expansion (1.5 GW), highlighting investor worry about near-term cash burn and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears unreliable in recent feeds (showing zeros/NaN); no clear short-squeeze signal from public short-interest figures at this time.

Core Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 6.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.96. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $79.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp upgraded Core Scientific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. BTIG Research raised shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.66.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc (NASDAQ: CORZ) is a leading provider of large-scale blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining services. The company develops, owns and operates high-performance data centers optimized for the mining of Bitcoin and other proof-of-work cryptocurrencies. In addition to its core mining operations, Core Scientific offers colocation, hosting and managed services designed to support institutional clients and enterprise users in deploying and scaling blockchain nodes and computing hardware.

Core Scientific’s service portfolio includes hardware procurement, deployment and maintenance, real-time monitoring, power management and network connectivity.

