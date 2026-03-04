46,125 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI Bought by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 46,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Capri by 37.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Capri by 167.4% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,236.36. This represents a 93.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Capri in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Capri had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 430.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Capri has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.400 EPS. Analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

