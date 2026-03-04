Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $3.9635. Table Trac shares last traded at $3.9635, with a volume of 2,362 shares traded.

Table Trac Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

About Table Trac

Table Trac, Inc (OTCMKTS:TBTC) is a technology company specializing in gaming analytics and floor management solutions for casino operators. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Table Trac develops software applications that capture and report real-time data from table games, providing insights on chip movements, dealer performance, drop and win-loss metrics.

The company’s flagship offering, Table Trac Real-Time™, includes modules such as LiveAction, PlayTrac and Floor Report, all designed to optimize table utilization and boost operational efficiency.

