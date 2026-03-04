BTS Asset Management Inc. Has $27.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

BTS Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 35.9% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BTS Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 177.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 61,767,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,278,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,199,000 after buying an additional 17,091,459 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,364,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,931,000 after buying an additional 496,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,185,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,983,000 after buying an additional 344,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 1,786,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,481,000 after buying an additional 74,906 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.