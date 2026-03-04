150,000 Shares in Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. $PACH Bought by Context Capital Management LLC

Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:PACH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Pioneer Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,731,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Acquisition I in the third quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Acquisition I during the third quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Acquisition I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.
Pioneer Acquisition I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PACH opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. Pioneer Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $10.16.
Pioneer Acquisition I Company Profile
Pioneer Acquisition I (NASDAQ: PACH) is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), commonly known as a blank-check company. Like other SPACs, its principal business purpose is to identify, negotiate and complete a business combination with one or more operating companies. Until a qualifying transaction is completed, the entity typically has no substantive operating business of its own and holds capital raised from public investors in trust.
As a SPAC, Pioneer Acquisition I’s activities generally include sourcing potential targets, conducting due diligence, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder approval for any proposed business combination.
