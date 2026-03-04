Context Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 250,000 Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. $DMAA

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DMAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Context Capital Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Drugs Made In America Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DMAA. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 18.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,744,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,990,000 after acquiring an additional 420,075 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Drugs Made In America Acquisition by 22.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 227,222 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,814,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,149,000.

Get Drugs Made In America Acquisition alerts:

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ DMAA opened at $10.46 on Wednesday. Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Drugs Made In America Acquisition in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Research Report on DMAA

About Drugs Made In America Acquisition

(Free Report)

Drugs Made In America Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DMAA) is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in Delaware with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company’s stated focus is on identifying and acquiring one or more operating businesses in the U.S. pharmaceutical sector, particularly those involved in the domestic manufacturing of approved drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients or related contract development and manufacturing services.

Operating as a blank?check vehicle, Drugs Made In America Acquisition holds its funds in a trust account pending the completion of an initial business combination.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drugs Made In America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.