B.O.S. Better Online Solutions $BOSC Shares Sold by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 106,000 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.74% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOSC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in the third quarter worth $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.22. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.83.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, B.O.S. Better Online Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions. The RFID Division provides hardware products, such as thermal and barcode printers; RFID and barcode scanners and readers; wireless, mobile, and forklift terminals; wireless infrastructure; active and passive RFID tags; ribbons, labels, and tags; and RFID systems for libraries.

