Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,385,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,943 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot were worth $29,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in WillScot by 45.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in WillScot by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in WillScot in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WillScot alerts:

WillScot Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -69.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $31.88.

WillScot Announces Dividend

WillScot ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $565.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.34 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 2.32%.WillScot’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is -93.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on WSC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WillScot from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on WillScot from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WillScot

WillScot Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single?unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi?unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.