genedrive (LON:GDR) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.01 and traded as low as GBX 1. genedrive shares last traded at GBX 1.04, with a volume of 1,665,004 shares changing hands.

genedrive Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market cap of £10.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.80.

Get genedrive alerts:

genedrive (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 16th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. genedrive had a negative return on equity of 232.08% and a negative net margin of 548.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that genedrive plc will post 209.9999867 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

genedrive Company Profile

ggenedrive plc is a pharmacogenetic testing company developing and commercialising a low cost, rapid, versatile and simple to use point of need pharmacogenetic platform for the diagnosis of genetic variants. This helps clinicians to quickly access key genetic information that will aid them make the right choices over the right medicine or dosage to use for an effective treatment, particularly important in time-critical emergency care healthcare paradigms. Based in the UK, the Company is at the forefront of Point of Care pharmacogenetic testing in emergency healthcare.

Recommended Stories

