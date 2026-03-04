Short Interest in Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Increases By 21.2%

Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,271,536 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the January 29th total of 2,699,750 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 542,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 542,840 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Stereotaxis Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of STXS opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis has a 52-week low of $1.54 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $199.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STXS. UBS Group set a $4.00 target price on Stereotaxis in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stereotaxis in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stereotaxis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Stereotaxis by 106.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stereotaxis during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc is a medical device company that develops and commercializes robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in electrophysiology procedures. Its core technology leverages precisely controlled magnetic fields to guide ultra-thin, magnetically enabled catheters through the vascular system, allowing physicians to perform complex cardiac ablation and diagnostic procedures with enhanced precision and stability. This platform aims to reduce procedure times and radiation exposure for both patients and clinical staff.

The company’s flagship offering, the Niobe Magnetic Navigation System, integrates with a variety of catheter types and electrophysiology mapping systems to support treatment of arrhythmias such as atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia.

