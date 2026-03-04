ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.05 and traded as low as C$3.05. ECN Capital shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 119,613 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.25 to C$3.10 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$859.29 million, a P/E ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

With managed assets of US$7.6 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to North American-based banks, institutional investors, insurance company, pension plan, bank and credit union partners (collectively, its ” Partners “). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically consumer (manufactured housing and recreational vehicle and marine) loans and commercial (floorplan and rental) loans. Its Partners are seeking high-quality assets to match with their deposits, term insurance or other liabilities.

