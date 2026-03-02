SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 50,692 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the January 29th total of 34,140 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 34,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 7.3%

SoundHound AI stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.88. 27,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,043. SoundHound AI has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SoundHound AI stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Free Report) by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc is a technology company specializing in voice-enabled artificial intelligence and conversational intelligence platforms. The company develops core speech recognition, natural language understanding and sound recognition software that enables seamless voice interaction across a variety of devices. Through its proprietary Speech-to-Meaning™ and DeepMeaning™ technologies, SoundHound AI aims to deliver fast and accurate voice interfaces that can comprehend complex queries in real time.

At the heart of the company’s offerings is the Houndify® voice AI platform, which provides developers and enterprises with tools to build custom voice assistants and conversational experiences.

