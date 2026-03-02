Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Short Interest Down 30.1% in February

Stratasys, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,724,805 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the January 29th total of 2,465,979 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 784,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 784,592 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Stratasys Price Performance

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.79. 180,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,160. The company has a market cap of $833.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Stratasys from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. UBS Group restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Stratasys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stratasys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 212,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 384,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Stratasys by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 920,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,234,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys, Inc is a global leader in additive manufacturing and 3D printing solutions, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies and materials for rapid prototyping and production. Founded in 1989 by Scott and Lisa Crump, the company pioneered fused deposition modeling (FDM) and has since expanded its capabilities to include PolyJet, stereolithography and metal deposition systems. Stratasys serves a broad array of customers, from small design studios to major industrial manufacturers, enabling accelerated product development and on-demand part production.

The company’s product line encompasses both desktop and industrial-grade 3D printers, dedicated support materials and proprietary software designed to streamline the digital manufacturing workflow.

