Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells Off Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $277.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.94. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.96 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.81.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.450-10.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.38.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AIT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 890.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 19,207 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.85, for a total value of $5,490,320.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,311,428.80. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,027.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,524.17. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 28,654 shares of company stock worth $8,212,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.