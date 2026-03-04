Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 2/4/2026.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $861.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $922.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $839.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.38 and a 1 year high of $984.70. The firm has a market cap of $255.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total transaction of $1,023,083.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock valued at $112,016,033. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. HSBC increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $742.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $608.00 to $748.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $916.86.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

