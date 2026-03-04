Barrick Mining Corporation $B Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,622,745 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 678,128 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $577,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Barrick Mining in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Barrick Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Mining stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $54.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

