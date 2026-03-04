Sen. Markwayne Mullin Sells MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). In a filing disclosed on March 02nd, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in MasTec stock on February 4th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) on 2/4/2026.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $300.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.39 and a 200-day moving average of $218.60. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $310.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.79%.The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter, stronger guidance and backlog expansion: MasTec beat Q4 estimates (EPS $2.07 vs. $1.94 est.; revenue $3.94B vs. $3.71B est.), raised FY?2026 outlook and reported an expanded infrastructure backlog — a direct driver of analyst optimism and buying interest. Read More.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on MasTec from $284.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 178.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,637,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,304,000 after buying an additional 1,690,896 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,792,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth $147,357,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 506,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,384,000 after purchasing an additional 399,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the third quarter worth $81,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

