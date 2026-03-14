Staika (STIK) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last Week

Staika (STIK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 14th. Staika has a market cap of $8.55 million and $17.12 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Staika has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. One Staika token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000304 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70,526.30 or 0.99782085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika’s launch date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,838 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. The official website for Staika is staika.io. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official.

Buying and Selling Staika

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,838.42181344 with 138,045,238.42181344 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.21929602 USD and is down -11.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $17,190.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staika should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

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