Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,357,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 229,109 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.36% of American Tower worth $1,222,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 85.9% during the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 103.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $190.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.78 and its 200 day moving average is $185.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.16%.

In other news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $217.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.00.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

