Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.04 Billion Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,041,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Home Depot worth $2,042,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. KGI Securities cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial set a $424.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $366.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The stock has a market cap of $364.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $379.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.65%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,069.92. This trade represents a 17.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.