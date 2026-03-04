Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $622.79 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,206,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $622,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 9.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 7.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $338.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $264.10 and a 12-month high of $345.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $317.11 and a 200-day moving average of $296.78.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.11 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 17.36%.Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 27,817 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.98, for a total transaction of $9,234,687.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,683.80. The trade was a 70.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total transaction of $4,991,938.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 511,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,572,096.72. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. HSBC raised their price objective on Chubb from $354.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Chubb from $283.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.81.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Featured Articles

