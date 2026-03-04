AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,388,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,133,061 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of AT&T worth $1,451,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after buying an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $235,422,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404,376 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 59.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,493,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410,596 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.93.

AT&T Trading Up 2.5%

T stock opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.91 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 17.47%.The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.39%.

Key AT&T News

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.