Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the third quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 205,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $189,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 310.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore set a $1,100.00 price target on Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,039.13.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.32, for a total value of $1,374,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,550,476.80. The trade was a 15.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $939.00, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,101,943. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock worth $7,049,302 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Costco Wholesale News

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $1,008.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $975.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $937.17. The firm has a market cap of $447.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.01. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 1-year low of $844.06 and a 1-year high of $1,067.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

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