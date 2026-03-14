Olde Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3026 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

See Also

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